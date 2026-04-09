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Nate Williams News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Williams will start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will get the starting nod for just the second time this season, pushing Malevy Leons to the bench. During his lone start of the season in a loss to the Spurs on April 1, Williams recorded 18 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 47 minutes.

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
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