Nate Williams News: Won't start Friday
Williams won't start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams got the spot start in Thursday's loss to the Lakers but will retreat to the second unit Friday. He has averaged 4.6 points in 11.6 minutes per tilt over his last five appearances off the bench.
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