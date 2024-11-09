Nathan Mensah News: Back in action

Mensah (undisclosed) recorded six points (3-4 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 17 minutes during Friday's 128-117 win over the Osceola Magic.

Mensah dealt with an undisclosed injury during the preseason but is good to go for the start of the G League campaign. He is stuck in a reserve role to start the season but led Austin's bench with 17 minutes.