Nathan Mensah

Nathan Mensah News: Secures 13 boards in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Mensah produced eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 104-91 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Mensah dominated the boards in this one, snagging 10 of his 13 rebounds on the defensive end. Friday's performance marked his best showing of the season on the glass, beating his previous high of eight rebounds, a number he's reached on four separate occasions so far this season.

Nathan Mensah
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
