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Naz Reid Injury: Considered questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 6:09pm

Reid is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to a right ankle sprain.

It's a promising sign that Reid hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the night after suffering an ankle sprain during the second quarter. He should have a chance to test out the injured ankle when the team warms up for the second half.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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