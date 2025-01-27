Naz Reid Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Atlanta
Reid exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reid checked out with 7:15 remaining in the fourth, grabbing at his shoulder and immediately heading back to the locker room. The big man can be considered questionable to return in the closing minutes of the contest.
