Naz Reid Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Reid picked up a right shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City, and he's now in danger of missing Tuesday's matchup. He did manage to play through the issue the rest of the way Sunday, which seemingly bodes well for his status against Phoenix.
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