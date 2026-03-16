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Naz Reid Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Reid picked up a right shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City, and he's now in danger of missing Tuesday's matchup. He did manage to play through the issue the rest of the way Sunday, which seemingly bodes well for his status against Phoenix.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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