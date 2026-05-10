Naz Reid Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Reid went back to the locker room during Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals due to an apparent right ankle injury, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Reid went down in pain early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest after getting rolled up on by Luke Kornet. With Reid out of the lineup, the starting five is likely to play the majority of the remaining minutes of Game 4.
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