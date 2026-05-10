Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Reid went back to the locker room during Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals due to an apparent right ankle injury, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Reid went down in pain early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest after getting rolled up on by Luke Kornet. With Reid out of the lineup, the starting five is likely to play the majority of the remaining minutes of Game 4.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago