Naz Reid Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Reid is in danger of missing a second straight matchup due to a right shoulder injury. The team should have another update on his availability closer to game time.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
