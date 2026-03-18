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Naz Reid Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:45am

Reid is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz with a right ankle sprain.

Reid picked up this sprain Tuesday against the Suns, but he was able to return to the game. If he's unable to give it a go, the Timberwolves may rely more on Kyle Anderson in the frontcourt.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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