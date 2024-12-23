Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid Injury: Leaves game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Reid went to the locker room in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Reid went back to the locker room after having his ankle evaluated by trainers on the sidelines. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Minott are candidates to see increased playing time off the Timberwolves' bench for as long as Reid is sidelined.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now