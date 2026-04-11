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Naz Reid Injury: Not playing vs. Pels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Reid (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.

Reid is one of nine regular rotation members who won't suit up for Minnesota in the regular-season finale, but the big man should be ready to play in the postseason. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 77 regular-season appearances (three starts).

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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