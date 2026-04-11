Naz Reid Injury: Not playing vs. Pels
Reid (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Reid is one of nine regular rotation members who won't suit up for Minnesota in the regular-season finale, but the big man should be ready to play in the postseason. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 77 regular-season appearances (three starts).
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