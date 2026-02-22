Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 3:35pm

Reid (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Reid will miss his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. With Rudy Gobert (suspension) also sidelined, Joan Beringer could see extra minutes at the five, while Terrence Shannon could see an expanded role off the bench.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
