Naz Reid Injury: Questionable for Friday
Reid (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Reid is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Kyle Anderson could see an uptick in minutes and Joan Beringer will have a chance to get into the rotation.
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