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Naz Reid Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Reid (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Reid is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Kyle Anderson could see an uptick in minutes and Joan Beringer will have a chance to get into the rotation.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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