Naz Reid Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Reid is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a right shoulder injury.

Reid may have picked up the injury during the Timberwolves' 122-111 win over the Mavericks on Friday, when he posted 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes. He would likely start Sunday given the absence of Rudy Gobert (suspension), but if Reid is unable to play, then Joan Beringer could enter Minnesota's starting five against Philadelphia.

