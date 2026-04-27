Naz Reid Injury: Suffers ankle injury in Game 5
Reid left Monday's Game 5 against the Nuggets with an apparent right ankle injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Tim Hardaway looked to step on Reid's foot, causing the LSU product to turn his ankle. He was down in pain immediately after the play but was later able to limp back to the locker room under his own power. Reid can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 819 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 522 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?28 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3028 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More