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Naz Reid Injury: Suffers ankle injury in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Reid left Monday's Game 5 against the Nuggets with an apparent right ankle injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Tim Hardaway looked to step on Reid's foot, causing the LSU product to turn his ankle. He was down in pain immediately after the play but was later able to limp back to the locker room under his own power. Reid can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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