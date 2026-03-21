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Naz Reid Injury: Tabbed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Reid (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Boston.

Reid has missed back-to-back games due to a sprained right ankle, but the 26-year-old big man has a chance to return Sunday. Reid's absence has allowed Joan Beringer and Kyle Anderson to see an uptick in playing time.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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