Naz Reid Injury: Tabbed questionable
Reid (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Boston.
Reid has missed back-to-back games due to a sprained right ankle, but the 26-year-old big man has a chance to return Sunday. Reid's absence has allowed Joan Beringer and Kyle Anderson to see an uptick in playing time.
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