Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid Injury: Walks to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Reid went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Clippers with an undisclosed injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Reid managed to remain in the game immediately after taking a hard fall, but he was later spotted walking to the locker room. He'll be considered questionable to return until the team has more information on the severity of his injury.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
