Naz Reid Injury: Walks to locker room
Reid went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Clippers with an undisclosed injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Reid managed to remain in the game immediately after taking a hard fall, but he was later spotted walking to the locker room. He'll be considered questionable to return until the team has more information on the severity of his injury.
