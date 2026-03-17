Naz Reid Injury: Walks to locker room
Reid exited to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Suns with an apparent right ankle injury, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Reid appeared to roll his ankle on an opposing player and was down on the court in pain after the play. He was eventually able to get up and walk off under his own power. Reid can be considered questionable to return until the team has an update to provide.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 314 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2223 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2025 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability27 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 639 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More