Naz Reid Injury: Won't play Friday
Reid (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
This will be Reid's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Boston. Joan Beringer and Kyle Anderson could see a bump in minutes with Reid unavailable.
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