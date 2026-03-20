Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Reid (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

This will be Reid's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Boston. Joan Beringer and Kyle Anderson could see a bump in minutes with Reid unavailable.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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