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Naz Reid Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Reid (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Reid will join Rudy Gobert (rest) on the inactive list Friday, leaving additional minutes available for guys like Joan Beringer, Kyle Anderson and Julian Phillips. Reid's final chance to suit up in the regular season will come Sunday against the Pelicans.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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