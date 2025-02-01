Naz Reid Injury: Won't return Saturday

Reid has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a right finger sprain. He'll finish with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three rebounds over 20 minutes.

Reid, who got the start Saturday due to the absence of Julius Randle (groin), injured his right finger while setting a screen for Mike Conley early in the third quarter. Further testing following the game will determine the severity of Reid's injury and his status for Monday's game against the Kings. Jaylen Clark entered the game for Reid and should see a significant increase in playing time for the rest of the second half.