Naz Reid News: Available to face Boston

Reid (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Reid suffered an apparent left knee injury in the loss to the Raptors on Thursday, but the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him sidelined from this marquee matchup against the reigning league champions. Reid, who scored a season-low two points in the loss to Toronto, is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game across 11 contests since the beginning of November.