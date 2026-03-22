Naz Reid News: Available to play
Reid (ankle) is available for Sunday's game in Boston.
Reid is back after a two-game absence, which could result in Joan Beringer falling out of the rotation. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 triples, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.
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