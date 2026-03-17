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Naz Reid News: Available to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 6:30pm

Reid (ankle) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Reid sustained a sprained right ankle in the second quarter and was initially considered questionable to return. However, he appears to have tested the ankle ahead of the second half and has been cleared to check back in.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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