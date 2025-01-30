Fantasy Basketball
Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Cleared to play against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Reid (illness) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Reid missed a game for the first time this season Wednesday due to an illness but will be available for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz. The talented and versatile big man is averaging a career-high 13.6 points to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season for the Timberwolves.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
