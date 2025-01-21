Naz Reid News: Dazzles with season-high 29 points

Reid totaled 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to Memphis.

Reid went through some ups and downs in December, but the big man has turned things around in January and has been playing at a high level of late. He's on a solid stretch of nine straight appearances with double-digit points, a span in which he's averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting an identical 53.6 percent from the floor and three-point range.