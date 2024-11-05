Fantasy Basketball
Naz Reid News: Drops 25 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 10:15am

Reid produced 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 114-93 win over the Hornets.

Reid's 25 points were a season-high mark, as well as his five makes from beyond the arc. Despite coming off the bench, Reid has seen healthy workloads for the Timberwolves, and his production has been strong. Through seven games, he's posting averages of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
