Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Ejected Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Reid was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Reid was frustrated with a foul call in overtime and was handed a technical before being ejected from the contest. Reid logged 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes before exiting. With Reid sidelined, Kyle Anderson and Terrence Shannon could see a bump in playing time. Reid should be back in action Saturday against Detroit.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago