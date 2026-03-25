Naz Reid News: Ejected Wednesday
Reid was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Reid was frustrated with a foul call in overtime and was handed a technical before being ejected from the contest. Reid logged 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes before exiting. With Reid sidelined, Kyle Anderson and Terrence Shannon could see a bump in playing time. Reid should be back in action Saturday against Detroit.
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