Naz Reid News: Fills stat sheet in spot start
Reid logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Magic.
Reid moved to the starting lineup due to the absences of Julius Randle (hand) and Rudy Gobert (rest). As expected, the big man was one of Minnesota's most reliable offensive weapons in a game where the starters were either rested altogether or limited to fewer minutes. Reid has been playing well lately, averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game over his last nine outings.
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