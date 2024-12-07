Naz Reid News: Fills stat sheet off bench Friday

Reid provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 107-90 win over Golden State.

Anthony Edwards was the undisputed star for the Wolves in this matchup, but Reid delivered an impressive stat line and certainly rewarded fantasy managers who have stood by him amid a subpar start to the season. Reid has scored in double digits just once in his last five outings and only has one double-double all season long, but he'll remain valuable in fantasy as long as he can continue to rack up stats across the board. He's averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in his last five contests.