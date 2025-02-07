Fantasy Basketball
Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Fills stat sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Reid supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-114 win over the Rockets.

Reid was outstanding on both ends of the floor Thursday, and even though his shooting line wasn't particularly efficient, fantasy managers will gladly overlook that as long as he continues to fill the stat sheet as he did in this win. The big man has been playing a larger role with Julius Randle (thigh) sidelined, and he's averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game over his previous four games since being promoted to a starting role.

