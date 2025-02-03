Fantasy Basketball
Naz Reid News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Reid (finger) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Kings.

The big man will return to action without missing a game after sustaining a right finger sprain during Friday's loss to Washington. With Julius Randle (groin) on the shelf, Reid will likely remain in the starting five against Sacramento. Over his last five outings (one start), the 25-year-old has averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.

