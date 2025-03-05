Fantasy Basketball
Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Hits for team-high 23 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Reid accumulated 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 victory over the 76ers.

The 25-year-old led the Timberwolves in scoring as he made his 15th straight start while Rudy Gobert (back) remains sidelined. Reid has been very productive while in the starting five, scoring more than 20 points in 10 of those contests and delivering seven double-doubles while averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
