Naz Reid News: Lackluster shooting in loss

Reid recorded three points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers.

Reid delivered an abysmal performance from the field, recording single-digit points for the 13th matchup this season. The big man also failed to hit a three-pointer for just the eighth time during the 2024-25 campaign. On the bright side, Reid logged at least 10 rebounds for the seventh time across his last 10 outings, and he has reached double-digit rebounds in 10 outings this season.