Naz Reid News: Leads team to upset win

Reid racked up a game-high 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 victory over the Thunder.

With Rudy Gobert (back) and Julius Randle (groin) both unavailable, Reid stepped up and led all scorers on the night while setting new season highs in boards and assists. The 25-year-old big has started eight straight games in place of Randle, and over the last seven, he's averaged 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.4 blocks.