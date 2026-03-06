Naz Reid News: Limited output off bench
Reid recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 win over the Raptors.
Reid continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off Minnesota's bench. He's had a solid season overall, however, posting seventh-round value in nine-category fantasy formats with averages of 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.
