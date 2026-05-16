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Naz Reid News: Logs 18 points in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Reid ended Friday's 139-109 loss to San Antonio in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes.

Reid did his best to keep the Timberwolves' playoff hopes alive Friday, with the veteran big man finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (24 points) and Terrence Shannon (21 points). Reid saw his numbers slightly dip in 2025-26 compared to the previous season, though he noted to reporters during Saturday's press conference that a right shoulder around the time of the All-Star break played a part in that, per Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Reid is entering the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract next season, and while he's come off the bench for most of his NBA career, he could operate in an expanded role in 2026-27 if the Timberwolves opt to trade one or both of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic posits.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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