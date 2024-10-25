Naz Reid News: Logs 18 points in reserve role

Reid accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 win over the Kings.

Reid is expected to relieve Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, but he actually shared the floor with both big men briefly in the fourth quarter. The odd combo of Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo, Reid, Randle and Gobert isn't expected to happen often, but the quintet provided a much-needed boost that helped Minnesota regain the lead. Reid's role as a backup is assured, but we may see more of of the oversized grouping moving forward.