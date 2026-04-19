Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Muted effort off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Reid notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Reid didn't have many chances to score during Saturday's loss, and it was the first time since March 17 against the Suns that he did not attempt 10-plus field goals in a game. His scoring output dipped noticeably toward the tail end of the 2025-26 campaign, as he averaged just 11.8 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting over his last 18 outings of the regular season since March 1. The Timberwolves will need more from Reid if they want to get past the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago