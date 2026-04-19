Naz Reid News: Muted effort off bench

Reid notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Reid didn't have many chances to score during Saturday's loss, and it was the first time since March 17 against the Suns that he did not attempt 10-plus field goals in a game. His scoring output dipped noticeably toward the tail end of the 2025-26 campaign, as he averaged just 11.8 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting over his last 18 outings of the regular season since March 1. The Timberwolves will need more from Reid if they want to get past the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.