Naz Reid News: Near double-double off bench
Reid recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Ayo Dosunmu stole the show during Saturday's win, but Reid chipped in with quality minutes off the bench, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. The Timberwolves find themselves up 3-1 in the series heading into Game 5 in Denver on Monday, but Reid and the rest of the role players will need to step up even more now that they will be without Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) moving forward.
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