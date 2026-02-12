Naz Reid News: Notches 11 points in win
Reid totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 win over Portland.
Reid continues to churn out consistent mid-round fantasy value for Minnesota. Through 56 appearances, he's been a sixth-round player in nine-category formats with 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.
