Naz Reid News: Notches 12 points in win
Reid closed Monday's 104-102 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.
Reid's numbers are down slightly in the postseason, which comes as a bit of a surprise with so many injuries on the team. Through seven games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field.
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