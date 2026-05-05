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Naz Reid News: Notches 12 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Reid closed Monday's 104-102 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.

Reid's numbers are down slightly in the postseason, which comes as a bit of a surprise with so many injuries on the team. Through seven games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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