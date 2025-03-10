Naz Reid News: Pops for 20 off bench

Reid racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 141-124 win over the Spurs.

With Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle in the starting lineup together for the first time since Jan. 30, Reid shifted back to the second unit but stayed productive and saw a hefty workload. The 25-year-old big averaged 26.9 minutes a contest in January prior to moving into the starting five, averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks that month, and that's a reasonable expectation for Reid's production once Gobert gets his legs back under him.