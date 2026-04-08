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Naz Reid News: Productive outing vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Reid supplied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 victory over the Pacers.

Reid has been putting up solid numbers off the bench, and he remains a viable fantasy alternative despite his second-unit role in the Timberwolves' frontcourt. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle March 22, Reid is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers made across 26.8 minutes per game. Those numbers aren't close to the prime of his career, but he remains a solid, reliable option to start in most formats.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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