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Naz Reid News: Quiet in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Reid racked up five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 victory over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Reid scored no more than five points for the second time in the past three games, continuing what has been a somewhat quiet series. Through three appearances, he has averaged just 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers. The two teams will meet again in Minnesota on Saturday, when the Timberwolves will look to put a stranglehold on the series.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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