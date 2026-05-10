Naz Reid News: Returns to game Sunday
Reid (ankle) returned to Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs, per the game broadcast.
Reid went down in a heap in the fourth quarter before limping to the locker room due to an apparent right ankle injury. Fortunately, he was able to return to the contest shortly thereafter.
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