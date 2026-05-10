Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Returns to game Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:12pm

Reid (ankle) returned to Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs, per the game broadcast.

Reid went down in a heap in the fourth quarter before limping to the locker room due to an apparent right ankle injury. Fortunately, he was able to return to the contest shortly thereafter.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago