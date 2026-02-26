Naz Reid News: Returns to play
Reid (undisclosed) checked in during the third quarter of Thursday's game against Los Angeles, per the television broadcast.
Reid was spotted back on the bench at the end of the second quarter, and he checked back into the matchup with 7:19 remaining in the third period. He shouldn't face any kind of restriction in the second half.
