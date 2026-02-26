Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Returns to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Reid (undisclosed) checked in during the third quarter of Thursday's game against Los Angeles, per the television broadcast.

Reid was spotted back on the bench at the end of the second quarter, and he checked back into the matchup with 7:19 remaining in the third period. He shouldn't face any kind of restriction in the second half.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
