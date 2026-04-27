Naz Reid News: Returns to play
Reid (ankle) returned to Monday's Game 5 against Denver during the fourth quarter, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reid went to the locker room after appearing to turn his ankle, but he was spotted back on the bench shortly after, and he was cleared to check back in during the final period. He'll presumably be a full go down the stretch of Monday's clash.
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