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Naz Reid News: Roughed up in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Reid ended with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 victory over San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reid injured his ankle early in the fourth quarter, but was able to return to the contest. Reid was also involved in the game's pivotal news item, as he was on the receiving end of Victor Wembanyama's Flagrant 2 foul that caused the standout Spur's ejection. Reid avoided injury despite taking an elbow to the face and managed a solid line that came one rebound shy of a double-double. The series is now guaranteed to last at least two more games, and Reid's high floor will make him a solid DFS target for Game 5.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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